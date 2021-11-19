HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Khamzat Chimaev defeat Jack Hermansson in freestyle wrestling | Video

November 19, 2021
It looks like Khamzat Chimaev really might be the real deal.

Chimaev steeped into the cage to face-off against Jack Hermansson in a freestyling wrestling match on Friday night. The event, Bulldog Fight Night 9 took place in in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The fighters weighed in at 187 pounds and the match consisted of two three-minute rounds according to MMA Junkie.

The card wasn’t just wrestling, it also housed boxing and MMA fights with the headliner being the two rising UFC stars.

Chimaev is regarded as one of the scariest men on the UFC roster right now. He’s coming off a submission win over Li Jingliang on Oct. 30 and he’s currently undefeated in MMA, including all four of his UFC appearances.

Hermansson is no slouch either. He’s coming off a win over Edmen Shahbazyan in May and holds wins over some of the biggest names in the division including Kelvin Gastelum, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Gerald Meerschaert.

