Watch Khabib’s final fight highlights in UFC 254 Fight Motion

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was impeccable in his performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The champ looked as good as we’ve ever seen him en route to fight-finishing submission and then a surprise retirement.
Take a slow-motion look at the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje, where lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title and improved to 29-0.
(Video courtesy of UFC)
