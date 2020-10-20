Watch Khabib submit Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 254

Watch UFC lightweight champion submit Dustin Poirier ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 254.

Khabib fights for the first time since he defeated Poirier when he faces Justin Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event on Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje is the final event of the UFC’s five-show stint on its second go around on Fight Island, it’s international safe haven during the global coronavirus pandemic.

NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.

