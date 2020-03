Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dominating UFC debut: full fight video

An undefeated prospect from Dagestan at the time, Khabib Nurmagomedov made his UFC debut over eight years ago in Nashville.

Now 28-0, he had his eyes set on a third lightweight title defense. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to face Tony Ferguson on April 18 in the UFC 249 main event, but it’s now unlikely the fight will happen.

(Courtesy of UFC)