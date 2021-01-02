Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov take out Justin Gaethje in retirement fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov returned at UFC 254 in October with his undefeated record on the line to face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in an emotional performance.

“The Eagle” logged one of his best career performances, finishing Gaethje early in the second round. Following the fight, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from fighting.

Will he ever return to the Octagon? UFC president Dana White thinks the answer is ‘yes.’

Dana White thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again

