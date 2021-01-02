HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly - Best of 2020

featuredMMAWeekly’s Best of 2020

Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in UFC 259 champion vs. champion headliner

MMAWeekly - Top KOs of 2020

featuredBest of 2020: Top Knockouts

Dana White reveals UFC Fight Island infrastructure

featuredDana White confirms three UFC events in eight days upon return to Fight Island

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov take out Justin Gaethje in retirement fight

January 2, 2021
NoNo Comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov returned at UFC 254 in October with his undefeated record on the line to face interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in an emotional performance.

“The Eagle” logged one of his best career performances, finishing Gaethje early in the second round. Following the fight, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from fighting.

Will he ever return to the Octagon? UFC president Dana White thinks the answer is ‘yes.’

(Courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Khabib would likely return to fight Georges St-Pierre; turned down Floyd Mayweather

Dana White thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA