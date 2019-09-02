Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov make Conor McGregor quit (UFC 242 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to the Octagon to face interim champion Dustin Poirier on Saturday, September 7 in Abu Dhabi.

But before that happens, take a look back at Nurmagomedov’s record-setting fight with Conor McGregor. Their UFC 229 headliner was the biggest mixed martial arts pay-per-view draw in history. It was also the highest grossing and largest attended MMA event in Nevada’s history, drawing over 20,000 in attendance for a live gate of $17.2 million.

Nurmagomedov cemented his status at the UFC lightweight champion when he submitted McGregor at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2019.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.