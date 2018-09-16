Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Finish Michael Johnson (UFC 229 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

En route to becoming the undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has defeated numerous opponents. One of his more impressive performances came when he submitted Michael Johnson at UFC 205 in November of 2016.

In the first defense of his title, Nurmagomedov is slated to face Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Turns Tables on Reporter Digging for Conor McGregor Quote

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results.