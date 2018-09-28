Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismantle Edson Barboza (UFC 229 Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

At 26-0, Khabib Nurmagomedov has an impressive resume as he heads into the first defense of his UFC lightweight title, but one of his most impressive performances to date had to be against fellow top contender Edson Barboza at UFC 219. The overwhelming victory put Nurmagomedov on the path to the belt in his next fight.

TRENDING > Dana White Wants Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 at UFC 232 in December

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.