Watch Kevin Lee Choke Out Magomed Mustafaev (UFC on FOX 31 Free Fight)

December 10, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Kevin Lee started off a streak of three straight submission victories with this second round finish of Magomed Mustafaev at UFC Fight Night London in 2016. Next, he looks for redeem a loss to Al Iaquinta from four years ago in the main event of UFC on FOX 31 on Saturday in Milwaukee, Wisc. 

TRENDING > Dana White Wants Max Holloway to Move to Lightweight Now

UFC on FOX 31 will be the fight promotion’s final event on the FOX broadcast network before moving its media home to ESPN in January 2019.

               

