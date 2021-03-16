Watch Kevin Holland’s quick KO of Jacare Souza | UFC Vegas 22 fight video

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland tied a UFC record for wins in a calendar year with five victories in 2020, including this Knockout of the Year candidate in December.

Holland will face Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 22 on Saturday, March 20 in Las Vegas.

The Holland vs. Brunson bout is expected to elevate the winner toward title talks, as the UFC looks to determine the next contender to Israel Adesanya.

