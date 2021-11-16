Watch Ketlen Vieira force Sara McMann to tap out | UFC Vegas 43 Video

UFC bantamweight Ketlen Vieira secured her first UFC finish against Sara McMann at UFC 215 in 2017. Vieira will face Miesha Tate in the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Saturday, November 20.

Tate returned to the octagon in July after four years away from the sport in triumphant fashion defeating Marion Reneau by TKO. The former champion hopes to make a run at the title and that road runs through Vieira.

For Vieira, she’s looking to rebound from a decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya in her last outing.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)