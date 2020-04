Watch Kenny Florian ruin Takanori Gomi’s UFC debut via submission

Ten years ago, Kenny Florian faced Takanori Gomi in a lightweight main event of UFC Fight Night 21 in Charlotte where Florian secured a third-round submission victory. The fight was Gomi’s highly anticipated octagon debut. Florian would only fight three more times after his win over Gomi before retiring.

(Courtesy of UFC)