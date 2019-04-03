Watch Kelvin Gastelum retire Michael Bisping (UFC 236 free fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Kelvin Gastelum defeated the former middleweight champion Michael Bisping with a Performance of the Night at Fight Night Shanghai in 2017. Next, he faces Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight title at UFC 236 on April 13.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the UFC 236 co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya fight for the interim middleweight belt and a shot at champion Robert Whittaker.