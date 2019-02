Watch Kelvin Gastelum Retire Michael Bisping (UFC 234 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Kevlin Gastelum defeated the former middleweight champion with a Performance of the Night at UFC Fight Night Shanghai in 2017. Next, he faces current champion Robert Whittaker in the main even of UFC 234 on February 9.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results.