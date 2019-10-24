Watch Kelvin Gastelum knock Michael Bisping into retirement (UFC 244 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Kelvin Gastelum defeated the former middleweight champion Michael Bisping with a Performance of the Night at UFC Fight Night Shanghai in 2017. Gastelum’s knockout sent Bisping into retirement.

Gastelum faces Darren Till next in the co-main event of UFC 244 on November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.