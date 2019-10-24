Watch Kelvin Gastelum knock Michael Bisping into retirement (UFC 244 fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 24, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Kelvin Gastelum defeated the former middleweight champion Michael Bisping with a Performance of the Night at UFC Fight Night Shanghai in 2017. Gastelum’s knockout sent Bisping into retirement.

Gastelum faces Darren Till next in the co-main event of UFC 244 on November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

