Watch Kelvin Gastelum defeat Ian Heinisch | UFC Vegas 24 free fight

Kelvin Gastelum hopes to continue his climb back into title contention when he faces former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Vegas 24 on Saturday, April 17.

The bout has been a long time coming. The two were selected to coach The Ultimate Fighter 28 and face each other at 234 in February 2019, but Whittaker was forced out of the bout hours before the event due to an abdominal hernia.

Gastelum steps into the fight at UFC Vegas 24 on short notice, replacing Whittaker’s original opponent, Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness.

Prior to Saturday’s headliner, watch Gastelum’s stellar performance against Ian Heinisch, which ended a three-fight skid against some of the top middleweights in the world.

(Courtesy of UFC)

