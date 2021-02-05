HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Kamaru Usman’s ‘Fight of the Night’ KO of Colby Covington ahead of UFC 258

February 4, 2021
Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington had a longstanding rivalry, but it was mostly settled at UFC 245. That’s where Usman got the better of his rival, outstriking him, knocking him down, and finishing him with the latest finish in UFC welterweight championship history.

Usman’s win over Covington in December 2019 was also the first defense of his UFC welterweight championship after having taken the belt from Tyron Woodley earlier in the year.

With two defenses under his belt, Usman is now set to headline UFC 258 on Feb. 13, when he will put his welterweight title on the line opposite Gilbert Burns.

The fight with Burns has been a long time coming. This marks the third time the bout has been scheduled.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Dan Hardy rips on Stephen A. Smith’s archaic comments on women in the UFC

Alexander Volkov: Training in Moscow for Alistair Overeem | UFC Vegas 18

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

