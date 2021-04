Watch Kamaru Usman finish Gilbert Burns | UFC 261 free fight

Kamaru Usman made his third successful welterweight title defense against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 earlier this year and earned a Performance of the Night bonus. Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch in the main event of UFC 261 on Saturday, April 24.

(Courtesy of UFC)