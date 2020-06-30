Watch Kamaru Usman finish Colby Covington (UFC 251 Free Fight)

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made his first title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 245 on Dec. 14, 2019. He was victorious via fifth-round technical knockout. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

UFC 245 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with 16,811 spectators in attendance. The fight card featured three title bouts with one champion being dethroned.

Usman next faces Gilbert Burns in the UFC 251 main event, which is the first event on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Before Usman vs. Burns, take a look back at the champ’s successful title defense against Covington.

Dana White details UFC Fight Island

“It’s 10 square miles where only we exist on the island. It’s going to be a very unique experience, very cool.”

