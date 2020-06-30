HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 12 Fighter Salaries

featuredDustin Poirier tops UFC on ESPN 12 fighter payroll

Dustin Poirier cracks Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12

featuredDustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker in action-packed UFC on ESPN 12 main event

UFC Poirier vs Hooker live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker Live Results

Dustin Poirier UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker weigh-in video and results

Watch Kamaru Usman finish Colby Covington (UFC 251 Free Fight)

June 30, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made his first title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 245 on Dec. 14, 2019. He was victorious via fifth-round technical knockout. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

UFC 245 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with 16,811 spectators in attendance. The fight card featured three title bouts with one champion being dethroned.

Usman next faces Gilbert Burns in the UFC 251 main event, which is the first event on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Before Usman vs. Burns, take a look back at the champ’s successful title defense against Covington.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje release blistering sparring video

Dana White details UFC Fight Island

“It’s 10 square miles where only we exist on the island. It’s going to be a very unique experience, very cool.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA