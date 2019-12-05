Watch Kamaru Usman defeat Tyron Woodley to become UFC champion (fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tyron Woodley held the UFC welterweight championship for nearly three years before Kamaru Usman swooped in and took it away. But take it away he did.

Usman has only ever lost one bout in his professional career and that was well before he joined the ranks of the UFC. He is undefeated in the Octagon, winning all 10 of his bouts, including the win over Woodley.

At UFC 245, he looks to up that number to 11 with the first defense of his title.

Prior to that, watch Usman’s outstanding performance, as he took the belt from Woodley at UFC 235 on March 2, 2019.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.