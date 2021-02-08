Watch Kamaru Usman choke out Hayder Hassan ahead of UFC 258

Take a look back to 2015, when Kamaru Usman earned his shot in the UFC by winning Season 21 of The Ultimate Fighter as a rising prospect with this win over Hayder Hassan.

Now, Usman is looking to defend his welterweight title for the third time when he faces Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Watch Kamaru Usman’s ‘Fight of the Night’ KO of Colby Covington ahead of UFC 258

UFC Fallout: Cory Sandhagen steals the show at UFC Vegas 18

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)