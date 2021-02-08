HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Kamaru Usman choke out Hayder Hassan ahead of UFC 258

February 8, 2021
Take a look back to 2015, when Kamaru Usman earned his shot in the UFC by winning Season 21 of The Ultimate Fighter as a rising prospect with this win over Hayder Hassan.

Now, Usman is looking to defend his welterweight title for the third time when he faces Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

