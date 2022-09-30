Watch Justin Gaethje drop Charles Oliveira twice before getting choked out | Fight Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Justin Gaethje drop Charles Oliveira twice before getting choked out

September 29, 2022
Justin Gaethje knocked Charles Oliveira down twice in the first round of their UFC 274 main event bout on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It wasn’t enough to get the job done.

Later in the opening round, Oliveira connected with a right hand that send Gaethje crashing to the canvas. The Brazilian didn’t let Gaethje out of the bad situation. After a brief scramble, Oliveira took Gaethje’s back and locked on a rear-naked choke that ended the fight.

Relive Oliveira’s dramatic win over Gaethje.

