Watch Justin Gaethje drop Charles Oliveira twice before getting choked out | Fight Video

Justin Gaethje knocked Charles Oliveira down twice in the first round of their UFC 274 main event bout on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It wasn’t enough to get the job done.

Later in the opening round, Oliveira connected with a right hand that send Gaethje crashing to the canvas. The Brazilian didn’t let Gaethje out of the bad situation. After a brief scramble, Oliveira took Gaethje’s back and locked on a rear-naked choke that ended the fight.

Relive Oliveira’s dramatic win over Gaethje.

