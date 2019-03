Watch Justin Gaethje crumble James Vick: UFC Philadelphia Free Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

The walking performance bonus that is Justin Gaethje earned another one with this Performance of the Night in Lincoln against James Vick last year. Gaethje faces Edson Barboza in the main event of Fight Night Philadelphia on Saturday, March 30.

