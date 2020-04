Watch Justin Gaethje crumble Edson Barboza (UFC 249 free fight)

Get ready for the UFC 249 main event on Saturday, May 9 between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje with Gaethje’s knockout win over Edson Barboza last year. The event took place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 30, 2019. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

(Video courtesy of UFC)