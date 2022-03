Watch Justin Gaethje brutally knock Edson Barboza out cold | Video

In March 2019, UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje earned back-to-back main event finishes after securing the win over Edson Barboza via knockout midway through the first round at UFC Philadelphia.

Gaethje (23-3) headlines the UFC 274 pay-per-view on May 7 in Phoenix in a lightweight title bout against champion Charles Oliveira.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

