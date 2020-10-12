HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredWas Joaquin Buckley’s UFC on ESPN+ 37 Knockout the best in UFC history?

featuredCory Sandhagen makes statement, stops Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Island 5

UFC Moraes vs Sandhagen live results

featuredUFC Fight Island 5: Moraes vs. Sandhagen Live Results

Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen UFC Fight Island 5 weigh-in

featuredMarlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen set for UFC Fight Island 5 (weigh-in results)

Watch Justin Gaethje become the first fighter to KO Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 254

October 12, 2020
NoNo Comments

Interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje shocked many UFC fans around the world with this dominant performance over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 earlier this year.

Gaethje gets his shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov in a champion vs champion bout that headlines UFC 254 on Saturday, October 24.

After becoming the first fighter to knock out Ferguson, will Gaethje also become the only fighter to defeat Nurmagomedov in the cage, unifying the UFC lightweight titles in the process?

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Jon Jones admits to hiding under cage to avoid drug test

Trending Video > Justin Gaethje despises “coward and a fake person” Colby Covington after posing in photo together at Trump Rally

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA