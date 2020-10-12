Watch Justin Gaethje become the first fighter to KO Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 254

Interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje shocked many UFC fans around the world with this dominant performance over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 earlier this year.

Gaethje gets his shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov in a champion vs champion bout that headlines UFC 254 on Saturday, October 24.

After becoming the first fighter to knock out Ferguson, will Gaethje also become the only fighter to defeat Nurmagomedov in the cage, unifying the UFC lightweight titles in the process?

(Video courtesy of UFC)

