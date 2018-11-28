Watch Junior dos Santos Light Up Frank Mir in the UFC Knockout of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Junior Dos Santos defended his heavyweight belt at UFC 146 with a knockout finish in his match-up with Frank Mir. Dos Santos faces undefeated Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Fight Night Adelaide on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for the UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa Full Live Results from Adelaide, Australia. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.