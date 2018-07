Watch Junior dos Santos Annihilate Gabriel Gonzaga: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos continued his climb up the heavyweight ranks with a knockout of Gabriel Gonzaga at UFC Fight Night Broomfield in 2010. Next, he welcomes Blagoy Ivanov to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night Boise on Saturday.

TRENDING > Future TUF Coach Kelvin Gastelum Says The Ultimate Fighter Had Become ‘Dull and Boring’