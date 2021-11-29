Watch Julianna Pena force Sara McMann to tap out | Video

UFC bantamweight Julianna Pena defeated Sara McMann earlier this year on Fight Island at UFC 257 and called out champion Amanda Nunes after the bout. Pena will get her wish and is set to face Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 on Saturday, December 11.

Pena is ranked No. 4 in the women’s 135-pound division. She’s try to dethrone the top pound-for-pound female fighter in the world at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

