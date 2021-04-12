HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

Marvin Vettori

featuredMarvin Vettori wants Israel Adesanya rematch after UFC Vegas 23 win

Marvin Vettori storms Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23

featuredUFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

UFC Vegas 23 live results

featuredUFC Vegas 23 Live Results: Vettori vs. Holland

Watch Jorge Masvidal stop Cowboy Cerrone | UFC 261 free fight

April 12, 2021
NoNo Comments

Jorge Masvidal is teeing up for the greatest opportunity of his career, as he prepares for a UFC 261 rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Mavidal stepped in on short notice at UFC 251, only to have Usman dominated him for five rounds.

He now hopes to run it back with a proper training camp and a proper weight cut, at UFC 261 on April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. The event will be the UFC’s first with a sold-out arena full of fans since the pandemic influenced lockdowns of 2020.

Ahead of Masvidal’s rematch with Usman, take a look back at his finish of Donald Cerrone on Cowboy’s home turf in Denver.

Watch Kamaru Usman finish Gilbert Burns | UFC 261 free fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA