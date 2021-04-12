Watch Jorge Masvidal stop Cowboy Cerrone | UFC 261 free fight

Jorge Masvidal is teeing up for the greatest opportunity of his career, as he prepares for a UFC 261 rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Mavidal stepped in on short notice at UFC 251, only to have Usman dominated him for five rounds.

He now hopes to run it back with a proper training camp and a proper weight cut, at UFC 261 on April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. The event will be the UFC’s first with a sold-out arena full of fans since the pandemic influenced lockdowns of 2020.

Ahead of Masvidal’s rematch with Usman, take a look back at his finish of Donald Cerrone on Cowboy’s home turf in Denver.

(Courtesy of UFC)