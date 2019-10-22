Watch Jorge Masvidal lay out Cowboy Cerrone ahead of his UFC 244 bout with Nate Diaz (fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In one of the best performances of his career, Jorge Masvidal knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Fight Night Denver in 2017. Masvidal faces Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 2.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.