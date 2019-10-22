HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC on ESPN 6: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman recap video

Conor McGregor following Floyd Mayweather sparring

featuredReport: Conor McGregor facing second sexual assault investigation

Dominick Reyes

featuredDominick Reyes makes quick work of Chris Weidman in UFC on ESPN 6 main event

UFC on ESPN 6 Reyes vs Weidman live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 6 Live Results: Reyes vs. Weidman

Watch Jorge Masvidal lay out Cowboy Cerrone ahead of his UFC 244 bout with Nate Diaz (fight video)

October 22, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

In one of the best performances of his career, Jorge Masvidal knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Fight Night Denver in 2017. Masvidal faces Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 2.

TRENDING > Dana White lays out plans for Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar… separately

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA