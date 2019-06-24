HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Lovato takes the win over Gegard Mousasi

featuredBellator London & 223 Results: Rafael Lovato Jr. upsets Gegard Mousasi to take the belt

UFC Greenville Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (Results & Fight Stats)

Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie - UFC Greenville weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Watch Jorge Masvidal knockout Donald Cerrone in the first round (UFC 239 Free Fight Video)

June 24, 2019
June 24, 2019

(Courtesy of UFC)

In one of the best performances of his career, Jorge Masvidal knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Fight Night Denver in 2017. Masvidal meets Ben Askren at UFC 239 on July 6, only on Pay-Per-View.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against Thiago Santos in the fight card’s main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes against former titleholder Holly Holm. 

TRENDING > Jon Jones dishes managerial advice to younger UFC fighters

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 29, for full UFC on ESPN 3: Ngannou vs. dos Santos live results from Minneapolis, Minn. Current contender Francis Ngannou takes on former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in the five-round main event.

