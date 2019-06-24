Watch Jorge Masvidal knockout Donald Cerrone in the first round (UFC 239 Free Fight Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In one of the best performances of his career, Jorge Masvidal knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Fight Night Denver in 2017. Masvidal meets Ben Askren at UFC 239 on July 6, only on Pay-Per-View.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against Thiago Santos in the fight card’s main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes against former titleholder Holly Holm.

