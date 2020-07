Watch Jorge Masvidal bloody Nate Diaz to capture BMF belt (UFC 251 free fight)

Take a look back at Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title win over Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event. Masvidal bloodied Diaz en route to a controversial stoppage.

Masvidal next challenges welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 251 main event on Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of UFC)