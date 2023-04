Watch Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fight for the ‘BMF” Belt | Fight Video

Welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for the one-off “BMF” Belt at UFC 244 in November 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

To crown a “Baddest Motherf**ker,” the company couldn’t have lined up two more durable veterans in the game. After the third round the fight was stopped due to cuts suffered by Diaz. Masvidal took home the ‘BMF’ title and Diaz didn’t think the fight should have been stopped.

Check out the fight in its entirety below.