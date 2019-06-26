Watch Jon Jones stop Alexander Gustafsson to re-capture the title (UFC 239 fight video)

Though widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time, Jon Jones’ road to the top has been a rocky one, if mostly due to outside-of-the-octagon issues. He’s captured a UFC title on four separate occasions, but has been stripped of the belt three times.

Jones most recently regained the UFC light heavyweight championship when he defeated longtime rival Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, 2018. The bout was Jones’ first since fulfilling a 15-month suspension.

Jones and Gustafsson’s first fight at UFC 165 in 2013 was considered a fight for the ages and is still recounted amongst the best fights in the history of mixed martial arts. The rematch at UFC 232 didn’t go down quite the same way. Jones was on a mission to prove that he never should have been stripped of the belt and took his angst out on Gustafsson, finishing the Swede early in the third round.

Jones has since defended the belt against Anthony Smith. He will return to the Octagon at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas, where he will put his title on the line against Thiago Santos in the event’s headliner. But first, take a look back at the Jones vs. Gustafsson rematch at UFC 232 in its entirety.