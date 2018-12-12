Watch Jon Jones Go Before the California Commission to Get His Fight License Back

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Jon Jones went before the California State Athletic Commission on Tuesday in an attempt to regain his license to fight in the state and simultaneously be removed from California’s suspension list.

Following a lengthy hearing, Jones was eventually reinstated, and somewhat surprisingly afforded assistance from California in order to help restore some of his reputation.