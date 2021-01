Watch Jiri Prochazka’s UFC debut knockout of Volkan Oezdemir

Jiri Prochazka made quite the impression in his UFC debut with a stellar performance against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251 in July. The Czech light heavyweight has only had one of his 30 professional fights go to decision.

He’ll return to the Octagon in February to headline a UFC Fight Night opposite fellow light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes.

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz in anti-mask confrontation with citizen and at city council meeting

(Video courtesy of UFC)