Watch Jiri Prochazka’s spinning elbow knockout of Dominick Reyes

Did you miss Jiri Prochazka in the UFC Vegas 25 main event, knocking out Dominick Reyes?

Not to worry. During Prochazka’s post-fight interview, they replayed the fight finish to get Prochazka’s reaction to his fight-ending combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout.

UFC president Dana White also tweeted a video clip of the fight-ending sequence a short time after the event was over.

UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

Jiri Prochazka reacts to fight-ending knockout

(Video courtesy of UFC)