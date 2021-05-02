HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jiri Prochazka elbows Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

featuredUFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

UFC Vegas 25 Reyes vs Prochazka live results

featuredUFC Vegas 25 live results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Diego Sanchez - UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in

featuredDiego Sanchez is no longer a UFC fighter

featuredDerrick Lewis: ‘We’re just waiting on Francis Ngannou to pick a date’

Watch Jiri Prochazka’s spinning elbow knockout of Dominick Reyes

May 2, 2021
NoNo Comments

Did you miss Jiri Prochazka in the UFC Vegas 25 main event, knocking out Dominick Reyes?

Not to worry. During Prochazka’s post-fight interview, they replayed the fight finish to get Prochazka’s reaction to his fight-ending combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout.

UFC president Dana White also tweeted a video clip of the fight-ending sequence a short time after the event was over.

UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

Jiri Prochazka reacts to fight-ending knockout

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA