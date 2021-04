Watch Jiri Prochazka lay Volkan Oezdemir out cold | UFC Vegas 25 figh

Former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka made himself an immediate contender to the UFC belt with this blistering knockout of Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251.

Next on tap for Prochazka is a fight that could put him on the cusp of that title shot. Prochazka squares off with Dominick Reyes in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 25 (aka UFC on ESPN 23) at The Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

