Watch Jimmy Crute’s Performance of the Night win over Michal Oleksiejczuk

Jimmy Crute has gone 4-1 in the Octagon since emerging from Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018.

Though he lost to Misha Cirkunov last year, Crute has lost no other bouts en route to a 12-1 record. He rebounded from the loss to Cirkunov with this stellar performance against Michal Oleksiejczuk early in 2020.

(Video courtesy of UFC)