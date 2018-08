Watch Jimmie Rivera Knock Out Marcus Brimage in UFC Debut: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

The heavy hands of Jimmie Rivera were on full display when he took on Marcus Brimage. Rivera will get another chance to showcase his fists when he takes on John Dodson at UFC 228 in Dallas, Saturday September 8, live on Pay Per View.

