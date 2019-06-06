Watch Jessica Eye defeat Jessica Rose-Clark on her way to UFC 238 title shot

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 6, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a look back at this pivotal fight on Jessica Eye‘s road to a title shot as she pulls away and takes over in the final minutes against a game Jessica Rose-Clark on June 23, 2018. Don’t miss Eye challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight world title at UFC 238 on June 8.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

