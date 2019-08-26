Watch Jessica Andrade slam Rose Namajunas and take the title (UFC Shenzhen fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jessica Andrade steps into the Octagon on Saturday looking to make the first defense of her UFC strawweight championship. She’ll square off with Weili Zhang in the UFC Fight Night Shenzhen main event on the Chinese fighter’s home turf.

Prior to her first title defense, take a look back at how Andrade slammed Rose Namajunas and took the belt that she will now be defending in China.

Will UFC Shenzhen be the start of a lengthy Andrade run as the UFC strawweight champion or will Zhang become China’s first UFC champion?

UFC on ESPN+ 15 is the promotion’s first trip to Shenzhen, but marks its return to mainland China. Follow along on Saturday, Aug. 31, on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Shenzhen: Andrade vs. Zhang live results. UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade makes the first defense of her belt against home country favorite Weili Zhang.