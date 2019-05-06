Watch Jessica Andrade punch her championship ticket (UFC 237 free fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jessica Andrade punched her ticket – quite literally – to a title shot with a Performance of the Night knockout victory of Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228 in Dallas last year. Andrade faces strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC 237 on Saturday, May 11.

Andrade has fought for the UFC strawweight title once before. She took Joanna Jedrzejczyk the distance, but ultimately lost a five-round unanimous decision to the champ, who had been unbeatable to that point.

In Jedrzejczyk’s next fight, however, she would find that she wasn’t invincible, losing via a first-round knockout to Namajunas. She was granted an immediate rematch, but Namajunas again dominated Jedrzejczyk, taking a unanimous nod from the judges.

Andrade was unable to beat Jedrzejczyk, but styles make fights. So how is her style going to match up against Namajunas. Oddsmakers have the fight extremely close, but will Andrade’s raw power and punching ability overcome the more tactical game of Namajunas or will the champion maintain her belt?

While Namajunas enters the fight coming off of back-to-back wins over Jedrzejczyk, she hasn’t fought in more than a year. Meanwhile, Andrade has won three consecutive bouts against three different opponents – Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, and Kowalkiewicz – since losing to Jedrzejczyk.

TRENDING > Marlon Moraes still wants to face T.J. Dillashaw after his doping suspension is finished

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade.