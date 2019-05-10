Watch Jared Canonier demolish David Branch (UFC 237 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jared Cannonier looked like a different fighter at UFC 230 when he made his middleweight debut with an impressive Performance of the Night knockout of David Branch in Madison Square Garden. Cannonier faces middleweight legend Anderson Silva in the co-main event at UFC 237 on Saturday, May 11.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.