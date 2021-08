Watch Jared Cannonier KO Jack Hermansson | UFC Vegas 34 Free Fight

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier continued his impressive run in the division with a second-round knockout of Jack Hermansson at UFC Copenhagen in 2019.

Cannonier faces Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 on Saturday, August 21 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Cannonier enters the bout ranked no. 3 in the 185-pound division while Gastelum is ranked no. 9.

(Courtesy of UFC)

