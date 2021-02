Watch Jan Blachowicz stop Dominick Reyes to win UFC light heavyweight title

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz faces middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6.

Before that happens, watch Blachowicz claim the light heavyweight belt at UFC 253 last year against Dominick Reyes.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

