Watch Jan Blachowicz land brutal KO of Luke Rockhold (UFC Sao Paulo fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jan Blachowicz rebounded from his loss to Thiago Santos in a big way with a second-round knockout of Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 earlier this year. Blachowicz faces another top contender this weekend, Jacare Souza, in the main event of UFC Fight Night São Paulo.

