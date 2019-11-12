HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Jan Blachowicz land brutal KO of Luke Rockhold (UFC Sao Paulo fight video)

November 12, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Jan Blachowicz rebounded from his loss to Thiago Santos in a big way with a second-round knockout of Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 earlier this year. Blachowicz faces another top contender this weekend, Jacare Souza, in the main event of UFC Fight Night São Paulo.

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs. Jacare Live Results

Tune to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 22 live results on Saturday, Nov. 16, as Jan Blachowicz welcomes Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza to the light heavyweight division in the main event.

