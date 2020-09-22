Watch Jan Blachowicz KO Luke Rockhold ahead of UFC 253

Jan Blachowicz has won seven of his last eight bouts including this knockout of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 last year.

Blachowicz next faces Dominick Reyes for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 253 on Saturday, Sept. 26, on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of his title bid, watch Blachowicz knock out Rockhold in this full fight video.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

