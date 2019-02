Watch Jan Blachowicz and Jimi Manuwa’s 2018 Fight of the Night (UFC Prague Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jan Blachowicz rides a four-fight win streak into his main event matchup with Thiago Santos at UFC Fight Night Prague on February 23. Take a look back at his Fight of the Night bout from last year with Jimi Manuwa.

